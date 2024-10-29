Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NVDA

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 87 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 38 were puts, with a value of $2,201,719, and 49 were calls, valued at $3,536,686.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $100.0 to $150.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.95 $1.94 $1.95 $142.00 $389.3K 49.3K 14.8K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $140.00 $283.5K 26.5K 14.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $11.5 $11.45 $11.5 $132.00 $281.7K 23.9K 1.7K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $42.45 $42.2 $42.45 $150.00 $191.0K 19.6K 171 NVDA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $2.86 $2.84 $2.86 $140.00 $142.8K 26.5K 16.0K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NVIDIA, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 19,151,849, with NVDA's price down by -0.35%, positioned at $140.03. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $163.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on NVIDIA with a target price of $150. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $150. * An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $190. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NVIDIA options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.