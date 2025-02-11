Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NUE

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NUE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Nucor. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $111,625, and 8 calls, totaling $312,620.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $126.0 to $150.0 for Nucor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nucor's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nucor's whale trades within a strike price range from $126.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Nucor Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/14/25 $1.5 $1.3 $1.3 $137.00 $111.6K 1.0K 869 NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $10.4 $10.1 $10.3 $135.00 $61.8K 433 107 NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.95 $2.8 $2.8 $140.00 $56.0K 1.8K 239 NUE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/14/25 $2.2 $1.85 $1.85 $140.00 $37.5K 3.1K 1.0K NUE CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $4.9 $4.4 $4.4 $145.00 $35.2K 320 83

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Nucor's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,781,304, with NUE's price up by 1.77%, positioned at $139.96. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nucor

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $147.75.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Nucor, maintaining a target price of $152. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nucor, which currently sits at a price target of $154. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Nucor, maintaining a target price of $150. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Jefferies keeps a Hold rating on Nucor with a target price of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nucor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.