Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NUE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nucor (NYSE:NUE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NUE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Nucor. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $135,860, and 7 are calls, amounting to $533,910.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $130.0 to $250.0 for Nucor during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nucor stands at 522.5, with a total volume reaching 1,530.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nucor, situated within the strike price corridor from $130.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nucor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NUE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.0 $6.8 $7.0 $150.00 $174.3K 783 262 NUE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.8 $8.2 $8.51 $130.00 $109.1K 30 128 NUE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $15.1 $14.7 $14.93 $160.00 $95.3K 92 65 NUE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.65 $2.55 $2.55 $165.00 $73.9K 1.8K 291 NUE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.6 $5.4 $5.4 $170.00 $68.5K 632 1

About Nucor

Nucor Corp manufactures steel and steel products. The company also produces direct reduced iron for use in its steel mills. The operations include international trading and sales companies that buy and sell steel and steel products manufactured by the company and others. The operating business segments are: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials, the steel mills segment derives maximum revenue. The steel mills segment includes carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor's equity method investments in NuMit and NJSM.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nucor, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Nucor With a volume of 834,272, the price of NUE is up 0.22% at $145.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nucor

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $167.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Nucor, maintaining a target price of $166. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Nucor, targeting a price of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nucor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

