Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NKE

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nike (NYSE:NKE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NKE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Nike. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $81,420, and 14 are calls, amounting to $1,255,523.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $105.0 for Nike, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 2552.38 with a total volume of 4,186.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $105.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.05 $2.97 $2.98 $87.50 $759.9K 2.0K 2.5K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $13.55 $13.15 $13.4 $77.50 $96.4K 73 2 NKE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $1.1 $0.96 $1.02 $75.00 $51.0K 110 537 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.15 $11.9 $12.05 $80.00 $46.9K 4.5K 94 NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $12.15 $11.9 $12.05 $80.00 $45.7K 4.5K 55

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nike, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Nike Trading volume stands at 3,531,634, with NKE's price down by -0.02%, positioned at $83.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 38 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $82.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from Williams Trading has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $93. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Hold rating on Nike, maintaining a target price of $71.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nike options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

