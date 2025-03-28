Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 13 options trades for NIO (NYSE:NIO) summing a total amount of $2,576,043.

At the same time, our algo caught 6 for a total amount of 2,289,613.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $3.0 to $20.0 for NIO during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's whale activity within a strike price range from $3.0 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.96 $0.94 $0.94 $4.00 $1.8M 122.3K 20.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $16.2 $16.05 $16.06 $20.00 $144.7K 10 90 NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $11.25 $11.1 $11.16 $15.00 $100.4K 817 93 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.78 $0.77 $0.77 $4.00 $77.0K 99.0K 1.0K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $0.8 $0.78 $0.8 $4.00 $72.0K 95 2.7K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 222,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding NIO, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of NIO

Trading volume stands at 26,626,067, with NIO's price down by -3.59%, positioned at $3.84.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $6.15.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $8. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $4.

Latest Ratings for NIO

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Neutral Neutral Feb 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

