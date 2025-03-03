Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NIO

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on NIO.

Looking at options history for NIO (NYSE:NIO) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 35% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $479,610 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $432,160.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $5.5 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 16003.23 with a total volume of 18,398.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $5.5 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.73 $1.48 $1.54 $3.00 $153.2K 10.0K 50 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/04/25 $0.52 $0.51 $0.51 $4.50 $153.0K 2.0K 87 NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $0.51 $0.5 $0.5 $5.50 $150.0K 5.3K 3.2K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $0.69 $0.68 $0.68 $4.50 $136.0K 2.7K 2.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/07/25 $0.22 $0.21 $0.21 $4.50 $46.4K 13.4K 4.3K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NIO, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NIO With a volume of 18,862,134, the price of NIO is down -4.21% at $4.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NIO

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $4.7.

