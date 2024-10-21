Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NFLX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,062,449 and 19, calls, for a total amount of $1,184,151.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $1110.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $1110.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $73.45 $72.65 $72.65 $770.00 $225.5K 5 32 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/25/24 $11.7 $11.1 $11.7 $760.00 $222.3K 1.4K 731 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $90.7 $89.35 $90.0 $850.00 $99.0K 116 72 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $89.0 $87.9 $88.45 $850.00 $97.2K 116 57 NFLX PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $88.4 $87.05 $87.83 $850.00 $96.6K 116 46

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 280 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm recently began introducing ad-supported subscription plans, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Netflix, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Netflix's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,678,582, the price of NFLX is down -0.14% at $762.8. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days. What The Experts Say On Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $701.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Netflix with a target price of $825. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Underweight rating on Netflix with a target price of $550. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Hold rating on Netflix with a target price of $760. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $545. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $825.

