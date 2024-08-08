Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NDAQ

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in NDAQ often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Nasdaq. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 90% bullish and 10% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $130,500, and 9 calls, totaling $727,361.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $60.0 to $65.0 for Nasdaq during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Nasdaq stands at 1129.0, with a total volume reaching 6,084.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Nasdaq, situated within the strike price corridor from $60.0 to $65.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Nasdaq Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $8.2 $8.0 $8.0 $60.00 $208.7K 1.4K 1.3K NDAQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.0 $0.95 $1.0 $65.00 $130.5K 857 1.3K NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $7.8 $7.6 $7.8 $60.00 $130.2K 1.4K 219 NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $7.9 $7.8 $7.89 $60.00 $109.0K 1.4K 691 NDAQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $7.9 $7.7 $7.9 $60.00 $79.0K 1.4K 366

About Nasdaq

Founded in 1971, Nasdaq is primarily known for its equity exchange, but in addition to its market-services business (about 35% of sales), the company sells and distributes market data as well as offers Nasdaq-branded indexes to asset managers and investors through its information-services segment (30%). Nasdaq's corporate-services business (20%) offers listing services and related investor relations products to publicly traded companies and through the company's market technology group (15%), Nasdaq facilitates the exchange operations of other exchanges throughout the world and provides financial compliance services.

In light of the recent options history for Nasdaq, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nasdaq Trading volume stands at 1,453,531, with NDAQ's price up by 0.22%, positioned at $66.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. Expert Opinions on Nasdaq

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Nasdaq, targeting a price of $75. An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nasdaq, which currently sits at a price target of $74. An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on Nasdaq, maintaining a target price of $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for Nasdaq, targeting a price of $78. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Nasdaq, targeting a price of $77.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Nasdaq with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

