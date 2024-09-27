Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NCLH

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NCLH, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $397,556, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $189,068.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $3.0 and $35.0 for Norwegian Cruise Line, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Norwegian Cruise Line's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Norwegian Cruise Line's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $3.0 to $35.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.2 $22.00 $112.9K 1.3K 384 NCLH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.81 $2.79 $2.79 $22.50 $69.7K 2.1K 357 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $6.0 $5.85 $6.0 $25.00 $68.4K 70 114 NCLH CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $18.1 $17.85 $18.05 $3.00 $64.9K 48 0 NCLH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.3 $4.2 $4.28 $25.00 $41.5K 2 97

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (around 66,500). It operates 32 ships across three brands—Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas—offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With 13 passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2036, representing 41,000 incremental berths, Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sails to around 700 global destinations.

Current Position of Norwegian Cruise Line Currently trading with a volume of 8,619,610, the NCLH's price is down by -0.17%, now at $21.05. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days. Expert Opinions on Norwegian Cruise Line

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $25.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $25. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Norwegian Cruise Line, maintaining a target price of $25.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Norwegian Cruise Line with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.