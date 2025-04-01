Check Out What Whales Are Doing With NBIS

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NBIS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Nebius Group. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 21 are puts, totaling $1,384,085, and 32 are calls, amounting to $2,970,851.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $14.0 to $50.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $14.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $1.7 $1.65 $1.7 $27.00 $877.2K 1.3K 5.2K NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $2.4 $2.3 $2.3 $30.00 $230.3K 3.3K 1.2K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.9 $2.6 $2.8 $30.00 $140.0K 3.3K 4.2K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.6 $2.5 $2.6 $30.00 $130.0K 3.3K 3.2K NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $2.75 $2.65 $2.65 $24.00 $128.5K 1.6K 578

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Present Market Standing of Nebius Group

Currently trading with a volume of 13,417,193, the NBIS's price is up by 6.77%, now at $22.54.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 119 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $60.0.

An analyst from BWS Financial persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nebius Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 DA Davidson Initiates Coverage On Buy Feb 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy

