Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MTCH

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Match Group.

Looking at options history for Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $206,687 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $167,980.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $42.5 for Match Group during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Match Group stands at 1732.8, with a total volume reaching 18,722.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Match Group, situated within the strike price corridor from $20.0 to $42.5, throughout the last 30 days.

Match Group Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MTCH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.2 $0.17 $0.2 $40.00 $70.0K 7.1K 3.6K MTCH PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.5 $2.31 $2.4 $32.50 $47.3K 1.3K 213 MTCH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $11.35 $11.25 $11.25 $42.50 $47.2K 64 42 MTCH PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.75 $2.6 $2.6 $32.50 $39.0K 1.3K 513 MTCH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.63 $2.39 $2.6 $32.50 $39.0K 1.3K 363

About Match Group

Match Group is a provider of online dating products. The firm became public in 2015 and was more than 80% owned by IAC/InterActiveCorp until IAC spun it off in 2020. The company has a vast portfolio of different online dating service providers, including Tinder, Hinge, BLK, Chispa, Match.com, OkCupid, PlentyOfFish, and Meetic. Match Group has more than 45 brands of online dating sites and/or apps, from which it generates user fee revenue (95%) and advertising revenue (5%).

Current Position of Match Group Trading volume stands at 7,550,408, with MTCH's price down by -18.2%, positioned at $30.98. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 82 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Match Group

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $35.0.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $35.

