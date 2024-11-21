Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSTR

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSTR usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 348 extraordinary options activities for MicroStrategy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 68 are puts, totaling $8,017,465, and 280 are calls, amounting to $41,504,526.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $69.0 to $990.0 for MicroStrategy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MicroStrategy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MicroStrategy's whale activity within a strike price range from $69.0 to $990.0 in the last 30 days.

MicroStrategy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $261.0 $237.45 $253.92 $760.00 $1.3M 980 257 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $215.15 $198.5 $202.92 $890.00 $1.1M 1.1K 270 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $43.8 $41.5 $43.8 $472.50 $701.6K 322 210 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $44.65 $39.85 $39.65 $475.00 $669.9K 567 336 MSTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $123.0 $113.2 $116.0 $600.00 $425.4K 1.1K 263

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management. The company's reportable operating segment is engaged in the design, development, marketing, and sales of its software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MicroStrategy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of MicroStrategy Trading volume stands at 15,686,064, with MSTR's price up by 11.48%, positioned at $528.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. What Analysts Are Saying About MicroStrategy

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $349.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MicroStrategy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

