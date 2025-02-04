Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MSFT

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MSFT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 40 extraordinary options activities for Microsoft. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 9 are puts, totaling $487,387, and 31 are calls, amounting to $1,547,915.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $580.0 for Microsoft, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Microsoft's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Microsoft's significant trades, within a strike price range of $320.0 to $580.0, over the past month.

Microsoft 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $34.8 $34.25 $34.55 $410.00 $172.7K 183 55 MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $4.15 $4.0 $4.15 $580.00 $119.9K 1.5K 293 MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.45 $12.35 $12.35 $380.00 $108.6K 841 88 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $7.7 $7.65 $7.65 $412.50 $75.7K 572 125 MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $2.44 $2.41 $2.43 $417.50 $73.0K 3.2K 3.7K

About Microsoft

Microsoft develops and licenses consumer and enterprise software. It is known for its Windows operating systems and Office productivity suite. The company is organized into three equally sized broad segments: productivity and business processes (legacy Microsoft Office, cloud-based Office 365, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, LinkedIn, Dynamics), intelligence cloud (infrastructure- and platform-as-a-service offerings Azure, Windows Server OS, SQL Server), and more personal computing (Windows Client, Xbox, Bing search, display advertising, and Surface laptops, tablets, and desktops).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Microsoft, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Microsoft Standing Right Now? With a volume of 6,201,447, the price of MSFT is up 0.59% at $413.33. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 79 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microsoft with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

