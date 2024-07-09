Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRVL

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Marvell Tech.

Looking at options history for Marvell Tech (NASDAQ:MRVL) we detected 20 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $244,520 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $1,217,908.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $55.0 and $95.0 for Marvell Tech, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale trades within a strike price range from $55.0 to $95.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.5 $75.00 $210.0K 14.8K 11.9K MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $75.00 $202.8K 14.8K 4.4K MRVL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.65 $3.6 $3.6 $75.00 $180.0K 14.8K 5.4K MRVL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $16.5 $15.15 $15.7 $90.00 $150.7K 30 0 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.85 $3.9 $75.00 $97.5K 14.8K 2.3K

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Marvell Tech, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Marvell Tech With a volume of 4,652,560, the price of MRVL is down -1.44% at $73.83. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days. What The Experts Say On Marvell Tech

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $95.0.

An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Marvell Tech, maintaining a target price of $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.