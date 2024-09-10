Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MRNA usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 9 extraordinary options activities for Moderna. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 66% leaning bullish and 22% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $308,661, and 2 are calls, amounting to $121,524.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $170.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale activity within a strike price range from $75.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $10.8 $10.55 $10.8 $90.00 $90.7K 255 84 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $15.65 $14.05 $14.25 $75.00 $64.1K 1.7K 47 MRNA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $14.3 $13.95 $14.1 $75.00 $56.4K 1.7K 108 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.95 $92.85 $93.75 $170.00 $56.2K 5 6 MRNA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $58.8 $58.5 $58.5 $135.00 $40.9K 866 0

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Moderna's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 1,014,812, the price of MRNA is up by 0.33%, reaching $76.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 51 days from now. Expert Opinions on Moderna

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $85.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $82. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Neutral rating on Moderna with a target price of $88.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

