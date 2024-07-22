Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MRNA

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $167,740, and 4 are calls, for a total amount of $158,137.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $170.0 for Moderna during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Moderna's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Moderna's whale trades within a strike price range from $80.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.45 $7.05 $7.1 $170.00 $62.4K 2.0K 1 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.6 $8.4 $8.45 $100.00 $59.9K 3.7K 6 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $10.7 $10.35 $10.5 $105.00 $39.9K 18.9K 16 MRNA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $36.05 $35.25 $35.85 $150.00 $35.8K 403 0 MRNA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $45.5 $39.0 $42.78 $80.00 $34.2K 0 0

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Moderna, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna With a trading volume of 479,731, the price of MRNA is down by -0.24%, reaching $120.85. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Moderna options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

