Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Morgan Stanley

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Morgan Stanley.

Looking at options history for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $124,190 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $1,269,100.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $110.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $110.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $40.0 $38.65 $40.0 $60.00 $932.0K 939 0 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.85 $11.9 $110.00 $72.5K 365 0 MS PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $2.6 $2.57 $2.58 $102.00 $51.6K 350 1 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/26/24 $2.56 $2.52 $2.52 $101.00 $50.4K 61 1.0K MS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.5 $2.48 $2.5 $101.00 $50.0K 61 253

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Morgan Stanley, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Morgan Stanley's Current Market Status With a volume of 510,086, the price of MS is up 1.31% at $100.89. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days. Expert Opinions on Morgan Stanley

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $105.0.

An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Morgan Stanley, which currently sits at a price target of $105.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

