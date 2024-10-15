Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Micron Technology

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 47% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $680,046 and 28, calls, for a total amount of $1,689,518.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $45.0 and $190.0 for Micron Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Micron Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Micron Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $45.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $25.5 $24.6 $25.7 $115.00 $385.1K 276 150 MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.7 $13.7 $115.00 $274.0K 4.5K 200 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $11.25 $11.05 $11.25 $120.00 $135.0K 3.4K 277 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.54 $0.48 $0.54 $100.00 $106.5K 11.9K 6.3K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.05 $135.00 $91.5K 4.0K 807

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Micron Technology's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 9,812,124, with MU's price down by -3.09%, positioned at $104.99. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 64 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $137.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from TD Cowen continues to hold a Buy rating for Micron Technology, targeting a price of $135. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $125. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $175. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $115. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

