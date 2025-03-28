Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 51 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 49% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $2,680,707, and 16 were calls, valued at $2,065,727.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $660.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $96.0 $95.25 $96.0 $660.00 $1.0M 405 109 META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $593.3 $585.0 $588.93 $5.00 $883.3K 1.0K 10 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $37.2 $37.0 $37.2 $660.00 $602.0K 643 163 META PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/28/25 $4.2 $4.15 $4.15 $590.00 $172.7K 5.4K 9.4K META PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/28/25 $1.67 $1.57 $1.67 $590.00 $166.8K 5.4K 1.2K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,521,235, the price of META is down by -2.48%, reaching $587.65.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $710.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $710.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for META

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Citizens Capital Markets Reiterates Market Outperform Market Outperform Mar 2025 Keybanc Maintains Overweight Overweight Feb 2025 Tigress Financial Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for META

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.