Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Meta Platforms. Our analysis of options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) revealed 51 unusual trades.
Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 49% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 35 were puts, with a value of $2,680,707, and 16 were calls, valued at $2,065,727.
Expected Price Movements
Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $5.0 to $660.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.
Insights into Volume & Open Interest
Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $5.0 to $660.0 in the last 30 days.
Meta Platforms 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot
Largest Options Trades Observed:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|META
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|09/19/25
|$96.0
|$95.25
|$96.0
|$660.00
|$1.0M
|405
|109
|META
|CALL
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|12/19/25
|$593.3
|$585.0
|$588.93
|$5.00
|$883.3K
|1.0K
|10
|META
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BULLISH
|09/19/25
|$37.2
|$37.0
|$37.2
|$660.00
|$602.0K
|643
|163
|META
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/28/25
|$4.2
|$4.15
|$4.15
|$590.00
|$172.7K
|5.4K
|9.4K
|META
|PUT
|TRADE
|BEARISH
|03/28/25
|$1.67
|$1.57
|$1.67
|$590.00
|$166.8K
|5.4K
|1.2K
About Meta Platforms
Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Meta Platforms, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Meta Platforms's Current Market Status
- With a trading volume of 3,521,235, the price of META is down by -2.48%, reaching $587.65.
- Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold.
- Next earnings report is scheduled for 26 days from now.
Professional Analyst Ratings for Meta Platforms
In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $710.0.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc persists with their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $710.
Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Meta Platforms with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.
Latest Ratings for META
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Mar 2025
|Citizens Capital Markets
|Reiterates
|Market Outperform
|Market Outperform
|Mar 2025
|Keybanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Feb 2025
|Tigress Financial
|Maintains
|Strong Buy
|Strong Buy
View More Analyst Ratings for META
View the Latest Analyst Ratings
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.