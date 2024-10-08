Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) we detected 184 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 40 are puts, for a total amount of $3,935,378 and 144, calls, for a total amount of $10,902,351.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $950.0 for Meta Platforms over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Meta Platforms options trades today is 1968.69 with a total volume of 141,538.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Meta Platforms's big money trades within a strike price range of $5.0 to $950.0 over the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $588.1 $586.55 $587.33 $5.00 $469.8K 11 16 META CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $232.05 $231.3 $231.3 $400.00 $208.1K 1.0K 12 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.6 $3.55 $3.55 $600.00 $161.9K 8.0K 15.0K META CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $159.9 $159.15 $159.9 $500.00 $159.9K 2.0K 12 META CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/11/24 $3.45 $3.35 $3.44 $600.00 $156.5K 8.0K 14.0K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Meta Platforms, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Meta Platforms's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 7,594,033, the price of META is up by 1.36%, reaching $592.74. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Meta Platforms

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $646.0.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Meta Platforms with a target price of $665. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $660. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, maintaining a target price of $645. * An analyst from DA Davidson has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $600. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $660.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

