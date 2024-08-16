Check Out What Whales Are Doing With META

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in META usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 15 extraordinary options activities for Meta Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 11 are puts, totaling $495,232, and 4 are calls, amounting to $128,978.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $520.0 and $540.0 for Meta Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $520.0 to $540.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume META PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $2.8 $2.74 $2.74 $532.50 $85.8K 1.1K 596 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $5.0 $4.6 $4.6 $535.00 $73.6K 4.2K 425 META PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.6 $4.3 $4.3 $535.00 $49.6K 4.2K 437 META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.8 $4.55 $4.55 $535.00 $45.5K 4.2K 1.3K META PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $4.7 $4.45 $4.5 $535.00 $45.0K 4.2K 1.8K

About Meta Platforms

Meta is the world's largest online social network, with nearly 4 billion family of apps monthly active users. Users engage with each other in different ways, exchanging messages and sharing news events, photos, and videos. The firm's ecosystem consists mainly of the Facebook app, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and many features surrounding these products. Users can access Facebook on mobile devices and desktops. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue, with more than 45% coming from the US and Canada and over 20% from Europe.

Present Market Standing of Meta Platforms With a trading volume of 1,673,143, the price of META is down by -0.96%, reaching $532.18. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 68 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Meta Platforms, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

