Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MELI

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 27 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 29% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $794,342, and 19 were calls, valued at $1,012,540.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $1020.0 to $3800.0 for MercadoLibre during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1020.0 to $3800.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $58.7 $54.0 $54.0 $2300.00 $270.0K 72 50 MELI PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $19.1 $15.0 $17.0 $2350.00 $153.0K 129 5 MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $1466.0 $1448.0 $1466.0 $3800.00 $146.6K 1 1 MELI CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $1366.0 $1352.0 $1352.0 $1020.00 $135.2K 0 1 MELI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/13/25 $404.0 $380.0 $380.0 $1990.00 $114.0K 0 0

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions when last reported. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

In light of the recent options history for MercadoLibre, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of MercadoLibre

Trading volume stands at 362,337, with MELI's price up by 0.33%, positioned at $2404.38.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 50 days.

Expert Opinions on MercadoLibre

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2775.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MercadoLibre, which currently sits at a price target of $2600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2700. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Jefferies lowers its rating to Hold with a new price target of $2800. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for MercadoLibre, targeting a price of $3000.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MercadoLibre options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MELI

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold May 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral

