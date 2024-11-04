Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDGL

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MDGL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $50,715, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $678,934.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $125.0 to $380.0 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $125.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.4 $6.0 $7.0 $330.00 $126.0K 213 183 MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $17.8 $12.3 $14.5 $310.00 $114.5K 117 81 MDGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $108.4 $108.4 $108.4 $220.00 $86.7K 57 8 MDGL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $15.6 $12.2 $12.2 $320.00 $76.3K 271 51 MDGL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $89.0 $81.9 $85.48 $230.00 $68.3K 93 8

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The product portfolio of the company includes MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule liver-directed B-selective THR agonist, which is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. Also, MGL-3196 reduces triglycerides in the plasma and liver by increasing fat metabolism and shows an anti-diabetic action.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status With a volume of 540,065, the price of MDGL is up 4.59% at $334.26. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 114 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Madrigal Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.