Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDGL

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 44% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $254,484, and 4 were calls, valued at $250,800.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $190.0 to $300.0 for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals options trades today is 83.25 with a total volume of 688.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $300.0 over the last 30 days.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $18.2 $11.1 $15.0 $250.00 $75.0K 0 100 MDGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $15.0 $13.3 $15.0 $250.00 $75.0K 0 0 MDGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $15.7 $13.1 $13.1 $240.00 $62.8K 275 301 MDGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $66.3 $46.3 $60.0 $300.00 $60.0K 34 0 MDGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $15.5 $13.2 $13.2 $240.00 $59.4K 275 301

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular-metabolic diseases and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The product portfolio of the company includes MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule liver-directed B-selective THR agonist, which is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia. Also, MGL-3196 reduces triglycerides in the plasma and liver by increasing fat metabolism and shows an anti-diabetic action.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 229,271, the MDGL's price is down by -12.03%, now at $234.5. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Madrigal Pharmaceuticals options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

