Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MDB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on MongoDB.

Looking at options history for MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 62% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 37% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $187,035 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $141,105.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $155.0 and $270.0 for MongoDB, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for MongoDB's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of MongoDB's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $270.0 in the last 30 days.

MongoDB Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.35 $19.2 $19.2 $155.00 $74.8K 420 73 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.15 $18.5 $19.15 $155.00 $49.8K 420 99 MDB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $30.9 $26.9 $26.9 $230.00 $40.3K 269 9 MDB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $11.05 $10.1 $11.05 $180.00 $39.7K 273 0 MDB PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $39.45 $38.1 $38.1 $195.00 $34.2K 155 9

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a document-oriented database. MongoDB provides both licenses as well as subscriptions as a service for its NoSQL database. MongoDB's database is compatible with all major programming languages and is capable of being deployed for a variety of use cases.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MongoDB Trading volume stands at 218,722, with MDB's price down by -0.06%, positioned at $188.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 71 days. What The Experts Say On MongoDB

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $307.2.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $330. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $305. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on MongoDB, which currently sits at a price target of $315. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $286. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on MongoDB, maintaining a target price of $300.

