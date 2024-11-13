Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MCHP

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MCHP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Microchip Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $234,363, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $127,570.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $65.0 to $70.0 for Microchip Technology during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Microchip Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Microchip Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $65.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Microchip Technology Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MCHP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $8.6 $8.5 $8.6 $70.00 $77.4K 262 96 MCHP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.8 $70.00 $51.3K 74 272 MCHP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $7.8 $7.6 $7.7 $67.50 $43.1K 0 56 MCHP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.0 $3.8 $3.8 $70.00 $38.0K 2.6K 338 MCHP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.4 $0.25 $0.25 $67.50 $33.1K 1.6K 15

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology became an independent company in 1989 when it was spun off from General Instrument. More than half of revenue comes from MCUs, which are used in a wide array of electronic devices from remote controls to garage door openers to power windows in autos. The company's strength lies in lower-end 8-bit MCUs that are suitable for a wider range of less technologically advanced devices, but the firm has expanded its presence in higher-end MCUs and analog chips as well.

Where Is Microchip Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,660,837, the price of MCHP is down by -0.92%, reaching $66.68. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 78 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Microchip Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $85.4.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Microchip Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

