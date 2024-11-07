Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MBLY

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MBLY often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Mobileye Global. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 42% bullish and 28% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $26,500, and 13 calls, totaling $1,206,649.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $17.5 for Mobileye Global, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Mobileye Global options trades today is 1717.25 with a total volume of 14,650.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Mobileye Global's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $17.5 over the last 30 days.

Mobileye Global 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.2 $6.9 $7.1 $10.00 $172.5K 1.6K 1.7K MBLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $10.00 $167.0K 1.6K 810 MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.0 $7.25 $10.00 $152.9K 1.6K 1.2K MBLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.4 $7.0 $7.3 $10.00 $132.8K 1.6K 992 MBLY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.2 $10.00 $120.9K 1.6K 168

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of ADAS and autonomous driving technologies and solutions. It is building a portfolio of end-to-end ADAS and autonomous driving solutions to provide the capabilities needed for the future of autonomous driving, leveraging a comprehensive suite of purpose-built software and hardware technologies. Mobileye is the Company's only reportable operating segment. Its solutions comprise Driver Assist, Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, Mobileye SuperVision Lite, Mobileye SuperVision, Mobileye Chauffeur, Mobileye Drive, Self-Driving System & Vehicles. It also provides data services to Expedite Maintenance Operations with AI-Powered Road Survey Technology.

In light of the recent options history for Mobileye Global, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Mobileye Global Trading volume stands at 7,344,599, with MBLY's price up by 6.48%, positioned at $16.44. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 77 days. What The Experts Say On Mobileye Global

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $17.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

