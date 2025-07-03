Check Out What Whales Are Doing With MARA

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on MARA Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in MARA often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for MARA Holdings. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 66% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $27,900, and 8 calls, totaling $3,089,841.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $24.0 for MARA Holdings over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for MARA Holdings options trades today is 16390.11 with a total volume of 32,693.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for MARA Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $15.0 to $24.0 over the last 30 days.

MARA Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $1.32 $1.29 $1.32 $17.00 $1.9M 43.0K 15.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $0.57 $0.56 $0.56 $18.50 $840.0K 44.8K 15.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $1.51 $1.5 $1.51 $19.00 $112.9K 17.8K 291 MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.36 $2.3 $2.3 $16.00 $54.0K 12.3K 391 MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.04 $0.41 $1.01 $24.00 $28.7K 9.9K 0

About MARA Holdings

MARA Holdings Inc leverages digital asset compute to support the energy transformation. It secures the blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or underutilized energy into economic value. The company also offers technology solutions to optimize data center operations, including next-generation liquid immersion cooling and firmware for bitcoin miners. It is focused on computing for, acquiring, and holding digital assets as a long-term investment.

Having examined the options trading patterns of MARA Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of MARA Holdings

With a trading volume of 9,943,269, the price of MARA is up by 1.17%, reaching $18.01.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for MARA Holdings

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $19.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on MARA Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $19.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest MARA Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MARA

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Neutral Neutral May 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

