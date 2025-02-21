Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LYFT

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Lyft. Our analysis of options history for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $138,132, and 5 were calls, valued at $322,371.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $3.0 to $30.0 for Lyft over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Lyft stands at 2317.57, with a total volume reaching 1,060.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Lyft, situated within the strike price corridor from $3.0 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Lyft Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $1.43 $0.49 $1.43 $30.00 $111.1K 1.1K 0 LYFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $1.32 $1.23 $1.24 $30.00 $94.0K 1.1K 841 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $15.00 $71.0K 1.8K 1 LYFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.0 $4.95 $4.95 $12.00 $49.5K 1.7K 143 LYFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $0.4 $0.2 $0.2 $12.00 $41.5K 5.4K 5

About Lyft

Lyft is the second-largest ride-sharing service provider in the us and Canada, connecting riders and drivers over the Lyft app. Incorporated in 2013 and public since 2019, Lyft offers a variety of rides via private vehicles, including traditional private rides, shared rides, and luxury ones. Besides ride-share, Lyft has entered the bike- and scooter-share market to bring multimodal transportation options to users.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lyft, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Lyft Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 13,271,230, the price of LYFT is up by 0.3%, reaching $13.5. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 74 days from now. Expert Opinions on Lyft

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $16.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Lyft options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

