Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LYB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on LyondellBasell Industries.
Looking at options history for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) we detected 8 trades.
If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.
From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $836,487 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $76,768.
Predicted Price Range
After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $75.0 for LyondellBasell Industries, spanning the last three months.
Analyzing Volume & Open Interest
In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for LyondellBasell Industries options trades today is 702.0 with a total volume of 1,280.00.
In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for LyondellBasell Industries's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.
LyondellBasell Industries Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days
Noteworthy Options Activity:
|Symbol
|PUT/CALL
|Trade Type
|Sentiment
|Exp. Date
|Ask
|Bid
|Price
|Strike Price
|Total Trade Price
|Open Interest
|Volume
|LYB
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|05/16/25
|$3.9
|$3.5
|$3.9
|$60.00
|$206.3K
|329
|7
|LYB
|PUT
|SWEEP
|NEUTRAL
|01/15/27
|$20.4
|$18.8
|$19.83
|$70.00
|$196.7K
|220
|102
|LYB
|PUT
|TRADE
|NEUTRAL
|05/16/25
|$4.4
|$3.5
|$3.9
|$60.00
|$194.6K
|329
|1.0K
|LYB
|PUT
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|06/20/25
|$17.8
|$17.1
|$17.9
|$75.00
|$175.4K
|2.5K
|2
|LYB
|CALL
|SWEEP
|BEARISH
|03/20/26
|$6.5
|$6.0
|$6.44
|$60.00
|$40.7K
|0
|0
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.
After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding LyondellBasell Industries, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.
Current Position of LyondellBasell Industries
- Trading volume stands at 2,191,933, with LYB's price down by -8.71%, positioned at $57.61.
- RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.
- Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.
Professional Analyst Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries
Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.75.
Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move
* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on LyondellBasell Industries with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on LyondellBasell Industries, maintaining a target price of $72. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on LyondellBasell Industries, which currently sits at a price target of $66. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $60.
Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest LyondellBasell Industries options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.
Latest Ratings for LYB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Apr 2025
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
|Overweight
|Apr 2025
|Citigroup
|Maintains
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Apr 2025
|JP Morgan
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Neutral
