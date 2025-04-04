Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LYB

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on LyondellBasell Industries.

Looking at options history for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $836,487 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $76,768.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $75.0 for LyondellBasell Industries, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for LyondellBasell Industries options trades today is 702.0 with a total volume of 1,280.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for LyondellBasell Industries's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $75.0 over the last 30 days.

LyondellBasell Industries Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LYB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.9 $3.5 $3.9 $60.00 $206.3K 329 7 LYB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $20.4 $18.8 $19.83 $70.00 $196.7K 220 102 LYB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 05/16/25 $4.4 $3.5 $3.9 $60.00 $194.6K 329 1.0K LYB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.8 $17.1 $17.9 $75.00 $175.4K 2.5K 2 LYB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $6.5 $6.0 $6.44 $60.00 $40.7K 0 0

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell is a petrochemical producer with operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company is the world's largest producer of polypropylene and also a major producer of polyethylene and propylene oxide. Its chemicals are used in various consumer and industrial end products. Well over half of LyondellBasell's production comes from its North American operations.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding LyondellBasell Industries, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of LyondellBasell Industries

Trading volume stands at 2,191,933, with LYB's price down by -8.71%, positioned at $57.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 21 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $70.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on LyondellBasell Industries with a target price of $85. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on LyondellBasell Industries, maintaining a target price of $72. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on LyondellBasell Industries, which currently sits at a price target of $66. * An analyst from JP Morgan downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $60.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest LyondellBasell Industries options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for LYB

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral

