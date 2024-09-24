Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Lam Research.

Looking at options history for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 28% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $360,930 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $293,294.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $540.0 and $850.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale trades within a strike price range from $540.0 to $850.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $76.0 $74.95 $76.0 $820.00 $152.0K 232 20 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $172.25 $169.8 $172.25 $760.00 $86.1K 19 6 LRCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $63.05 $60.1 $60.1 $540.00 $60.1K 10 0 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/04/24 $5.05 $1.5 $5.05 $850.00 $50.5K 837 100 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $95.3 $94.0 $94.0 $760.00 $47.0K 106 5

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Lam Research's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 427,877, with LRCX's price up by 1.1%, positioned at $792.74. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 22 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $941.75.

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $774. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $893. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Lam Research, targeting a price of $1150. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Lam Research, which currently sits at a price target of $950.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

