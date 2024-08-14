Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in LRCX usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 29 extraordinary options activities for Lam Research. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 41% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $135,725, and 25 are calls, amounting to $1,952,723.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $500.0 and $1100.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Lam Research's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Lam Research's whale activity within a strike price range from $500.0 to $1100.0 in the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $131.0 $123.1 $131.0 $1100.00 $432.3K 24 33 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $47.95 $47.5 $47.95 $850.00 $182.2K 169 87 LRCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $49.65 $48.75 $48.77 $850.00 $180.4K 169 44 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $13.1 $12.9 $12.9 $875.00 $153.5K 20 120 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $11.45 $8.3 $11.45 $850.00 $114.5K 636 162

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lam Research, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Lam Research Currently trading with a volume of 344,436, the LRCX's price is up by 0.55%, now at $845.42. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 63 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1066.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank persists with their Buy rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $950. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Lam Research with a target price of $1200. An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Equal-Weight rating on Lam Research, maintaining a target price of $1000. An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $1130. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Lam Research with a target price of $1050.

