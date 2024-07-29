Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LRCX

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $675,780, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $2,536,743.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $760.0 and $1055.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 80.05 with a total volume of 3,835.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $760.0 to $1055.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $79.6 $75.15 $79.43 $865.00 $794.3K 103 100 LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $65.3 $61.35 $61.3 $900.00 $613.0K 215 102 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $73.7 $70.8 $73.69 $880.00 $368.4K 75 50 LRCX CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/02/24 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $1000.00 $128.4K 210 256 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/02/24 $10.6 $10.4 $10.6 $850.00 $113.4K 30 420

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment, or WFE, manufacturers in the world. It specializes in the market segments of deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear cut second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Lam Research, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Lam Research Trading volume stands at 459,413, with LRCX's price up by 1.63%, positioned at $909.2. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. What The Experts Say On Lam Research

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $1200.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Neutral rating on Lam Research with a target price of $1200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

