Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LOW

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 42% bullish and 42%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $233,364, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $1,029,627.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $200.0 to $280.0 for Lowe's Companies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lowe's Companies options trades today is 1165.5 with a total volume of 3,971.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lowe's Companies's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $280.0 over the last 30 days.

Lowe's Companies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LOW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.25 $7.3 $280.00 $221.9K 1.5K 344 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.2 $11.15 $11.15 $250.00 $200.5K 2.0K 261 LOW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $5.6 $5.4 $5.4 $260.00 $76.6K 189 204 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $11.35 $11.3 $11.3 $250.00 $73.7K 2.0K 414 LOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $14.3 $14.3 $14.3 $250.00 $71.5K 3.0K 56

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's is the second-largest home improvement retailer in the world, operating more than 1,700 stores in the United States, after the 2023 divestiture of its Canadian locations (RONA, Lowe's Canada, Réno-Dépôt, and Dick's Lumber). The firm's stores offer products and services for home decorating, maintenance, repair, and remodeling, with maintenance and repair accounting for two thirds of products sold. Lowe's targets retail do-it-yourself (around 75% of sales) and do-it-for-me customers as well as commercial and professional business clients (around 25% of sales). We estimate Lowe's captures a high-single-digit share of the domestic home improvement market, based on US Census data and management's market size estimates.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Lowe's Companies, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Lowe's Companies Standing Right Now? With a volume of 2,187,069, the price of LOW is up 1.7% at $261.0. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Lowe's Companies

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $245.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

