Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LNG

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in LNG usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 9 options transactions for Cheniere Energy. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 11% being bullish and 66% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 8 are puts, valued at $705,812, and there was a single call, worth $83,000.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $250.0 for Cheniere Energy over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Cheniere Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Cheniere Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $250.0 in the last 30 days.

Cheniere Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LNG PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.5 $1.4 $1.5 $200.00 $387.0K 9.0K 3.9K LNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $8.3 $8.2 $8.3 $250.00 $83.0K 382 1 LNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.45 $1.25 $1.4 $200.00 $51.8K 9.0K 507 LNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $1.7 $1.5 $1.5 $200.00 $49.9K 9.0K 1.3K LNG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.5 $3.0 $3.5 $210.00 $49.0K 8.1K 364

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy is a liquified natural gas, or LNG, producer with two facilities in Corpus Christi, Texas and Sabine Pass, Louisiana. It generates most of its revenue through long-term contracts with customers on a fixed and variable fee payout structure. It also generates revenue by selling uncontracted LNG to customers on a short or one-time basis. A subsidiary, Cheniere Energy Partners, owns the Sabine Pass facility and trades as a master limited partnership.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cheniere Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Cheniere Energy Currently trading with a volume of 1,429,267, the LNG's price is down by -2.27%, now at $210.28. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 50 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Cheniere Energy

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $254.5.

* An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $254. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Cheniere Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $255.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

