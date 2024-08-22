Check Out What Whales Are Doing With LLY

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LLY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for Eli Lilly.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 45% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $118,225, and 19 are calls, for a total amount of $1,673,209.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $1000.0 for Eli Lilly over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Eli Lilly's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Eli Lilly's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1000.0 in the last 30 days.

Eli Lilly Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LLY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.2 $69.6 $70.2 $1000.00 $351.0K 2.4K 501 LLY CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $70.05 $69.15 $70.05 $1000.00 $350.2K 2.4K 201 LLY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/23/24 $35.85 $31.45 $33.03 $935.00 $118.9K 2.0K 1.5K LLY CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/23/24 $18.5 $16.15 $16.15 $950.00 $113.0K 2.2K 415 LLY CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $30.0 $26.85 $28.43 $940.00 $102.3K 2.2K 1.6K

About Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for cardiometabolic; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Eli Lilly, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Eli Lilly Trading volume stands at 281,383, with LLY's price up by 0.95%, positioned at $961.06. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 70 days. What The Experts Say On Eli Lilly

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $936.8.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1000. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Guggenheim continues to hold a Buy rating for Eli Lilly, targeting a price of $1030. An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $885. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Eli Lilly with a target price of $884. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $885.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Eli Lilly with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

