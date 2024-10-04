Check Out What Whales Are Doing With KSS

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with KSS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Kohl's.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $429,495.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $25.0 for Kohl's over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Kohl's options trades today is 2930.0 with a total volume of 13,613.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Kohl's's big money trades within a strike price range of $12.5 to $25.0 over the last 30 days.

Kohl's Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.02 $1.01 $1.01 $19.00 $152.0K 1.0K 1.9K KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $0.18 $0.14 $0.15 $21.00 $87.4K 12.8K 10.0K KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.55 $7.5 $7.55 $12.50 $37.7K 50 50 KSS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/11/24 $1.08 $1.06 $1.07 $19.00 $35.3K 1.0K 374 KSS CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $3.25 $2.7 $3.27 $20.00 $32.7K 220 100

About Kohl's

Kohl's operates about 1,176 department stores in 49 states that sell moderately priced private-label and national brand clothing, shoes, accessories, cosmetics, and home furnishings. Most of these stores are in strip centers. Kohl's also operates a large digital sales business. Women's apparel is Kohl's largest category, having generated 26% of its 2023 sales. The retailer, headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, opened its first department store in 1962.

In light of the recent options history for Kohl's, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Kohl's With a trading volume of 2,569,773, the price of KSS is up by 0.41%, reaching $19.53. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 46 days from now.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

