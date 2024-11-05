Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JPM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 41% of traders were bullish, while 47% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $294,352, and 10 were calls, valued at $849,165.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $185.0 to $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $185.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.4 $230.00 $218.7K 9.5K 511 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.45 $4.35 $4.45 $230.00 $178.0K 9.5K 1.0K JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.55 $4.5 $4.5 $230.00 $130.0K 9.5K 1.3K JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $5.85 $5.8 $5.8 $220.00 $128.7K 7.8K 186 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $20.5 $18.8 $20.0 $240.00 $59.3K 38 30

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status With a volume of 1,648,197, the price of JPM is up 0.53% at $220.94. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 71 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $238.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $257. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $230. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $241. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $232.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

