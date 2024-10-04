Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JPM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 46% leaning bullish and 46% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $332,489, and 9 are calls, amounting to $434,140.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $150.0 and $220.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $220.0 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.05 $2.75 $2.83 $150.00 $169.8K 222 600 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $10.9 $10.6 $10.6 $200.00 $106.0K 4.0K 606 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $2.8 $2.74 $2.74 $195.00 $102.9K 4.5K 378 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.85 $6.75 $6.75 $220.00 $70.8K 6.4K 113 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $8.2 $8.0 $8.13 $205.00 $49.5K 271 75

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,719,729, with JPM's price up by 2.12%, positioned at $208.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 7 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $227.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $234. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $220.

