Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JPM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 54% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $79,795, and 9 are calls, amounting to $390,292.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $175.0 to $240.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $175.0 to $240.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $26.2 $25.9 $26.2 $220.00 $104.8K 106 40 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $32.8 $32.5 $32.8 $175.00 $62.3K 2.9K 19 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $9.5 $9.35 $9.45 $210.00 $50.2K 1.5K 53 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $9.3 $9.1 $9.1 $210.00 $45.5K 1.9K 50 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $18.9 $17.35 $18.5 $240.00 $37.0K 66 20

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase Trading volume stands at 1,615,996, with JPM's price up by 0.07%, positioned at $206.32. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 59 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $220.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $226. An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $221. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $215. An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $221. An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $217.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

