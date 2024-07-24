Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JNJ

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Johnson & Johnson.

Looking at options history for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 77% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $130,505 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $278,695.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $160.0 for Johnson & Johnson over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Johnson & Johnson's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Johnson & Johnson's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $130.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Johnson & Johnson Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JNJ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.8 $3.65 $3.69 $155.00 $92.3K 7.1K 85 JNJ PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $6.9 $4.1 $6.9 $130.00 $69.0K 6 0 JNJ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $0.57 $0.55 $0.57 $160.00 $45.5K 14.9K 1.1K JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.6 $12.15 $13.6 $155.00 $43.5K 284 32 JNJ CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/26/24 $2.19 $2.02 $2.14 $152.50 $42.8K 679 348

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Johnson & Johnson, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Johnson & Johnson With a volume of 1,964,188, the price of JNJ is up 1.88% at $155.21. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 83 days. What The Experts Say On Johnson & Johnson

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $182.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $215. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Neutral rating for Johnson & Johnson, targeting a price of $155. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $215. An analyst from Daiwa Capital downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $150. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $175.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Johnson & Johnson options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

