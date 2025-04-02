Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on JD.com.

Looking at options history for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 45% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 45% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $322,252 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $133,377.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $37.5 to $59.0 for JD.com over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JD.com's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JD.com's whale trades within a strike price range from $37.5 to $59.0 in the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $1.55 $1.5 $1.55 $40.00 $116.0K 7.2K 749 JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.75 $4.2 $4.75 $50.00 $50.3K 1.0K 106 JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/02/25 $2.15 $1.96 $2.0 $40.00 $46.4K 35 232 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/11/25 $20.1 $19.0 $19.0 $59.00 $43.7K 95 23 JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $11.7 $11.65 $11.7 $47.00 $35.1K 88 52

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JD.com, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JD.com's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,432,229, the JD's price is down by -0.17%, now at $41.25.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 43 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About JD.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $52.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Susquehanna keeps a Neutral rating on JD.com with a target price of $45. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on JD.com, maintaining a target price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on JD.com with a target price of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for JD.com, targeting a price of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for JD

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Neutral Neutral Mar 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for JD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.