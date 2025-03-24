Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 22 extraordinary options activities for JD.com. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 31% bearish. Among these notable options, 10 are puts, totaling $1,337,311, and 12 are calls, amounting to $2,009,518.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $30.0 and $65.0 for JD.com, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JD.com's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JD.com's significant trades, within a strike price range of $30.0 to $65.0, over the past month.

JD.com Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.85 $12.75 $12.77 $30.00 $638.5K 2.6K 500 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $12.7 $12.6 $12.61 $30.00 $629.2K 2.6K 1.0K JD PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $1.83 $1.76 $1.81 $37.50 $391.8K 16.3K 3.1K JD CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $6.45 $6.35 $6.42 $37.50 $319.0K 6.1K 506 JD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.35 $5.25 $5.25 $40.00 $262.5K 3.2K 500

About JD.com

JD.com is the third-largest Chinese e-commerce platform by GMV in 2024. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

In light of the recent options history for JD.com, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of JD.com With a trading volume of 5,077,560, the price of JD is up by 0.78%, reaching $42.57. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 52 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for JD.com

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $52.6.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JD.com options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

