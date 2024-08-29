Check Out What Whales Are Doing With JD.com

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in JD often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for JD.com. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 0% bullish and 87% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,800, and 7 calls, totaling $279,621.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $22.0 to $31.5 for JD.com over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JD.com stands at 5293.5, with a total volume reaching 6,101.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JD.com, situated within the strike price corridor from $22.0 to $31.5, throughout the last 30 days.

JD.com Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.75 $4.75 $22.00 $47.6K 2.4K 600 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.72 $22.00 $47.2K 2.4K 400 JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $22.00 $47.0K 2.4K 725 JD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.75 $4.65 $4.68 $22.00 $46.8K 2.4K 700 JD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.1 $31.50 $40.8K 550 200

About JD.com

JD.com is a leading e-commerce platform with its 2022 China GMV being similar to Pinduoduo (GMV not reported), on our estimate, but still lower than Alibaba. it offers a wide selection of authentic products with speedy and reliable delivery. The company has built its own nationwide fulfilment infrastructure and last-mile delivery network, staffed by its own employees, which supports both its online direct sales, its online marketplace and omnichannel businesses.

JD.com's Current Market Status With a volume of 2,193,464, the price of JD is up 1.7% at $26.38. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 76 days. Expert Opinions on JD.com

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $35.75.

An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $28. An analyst from Bernstein has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on JD.com, which currently sits at a price target of $32. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Benchmark keeps a Buy rating on JD.com with a target price of $47. An analyst from JP Morgan upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $36.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JD.com, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.