Check Out What Whales Are Doing With IONQ

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on IonQ.

Looking at options history for IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $57,290 and 21, calls, for a total amount of $1,297,213.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $10.0 to $20.0 for IonQ over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of IonQ stands at 3859.58, with a total volume reaching 14,266.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in IonQ, situated within the strike price corridor from $10.0 to $20.0, throughout the last 30 days.

IonQ Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $8.0 $7.55 $7.6 $10.00 $228.0K 8.1K 139 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $20.00 $125.0K 1.2K 233 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $12.50 $111.3K 6.2K 459 IONQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.14 $1.97 $2.0 $15.50 $100.0K 66 506 IONQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $0.87 $0.86 $0.87 $15.00 $60.3K 4.4K 2.6K

About IonQ

IonQ Inc sells access to several quantum computers of various qubit capacities and is in the process of researching and developing technologies for quantum computers with increasing computational capabilities. The company currently makes access to its quantum computers available via cloud platforms and also to select customers via its own cloud service. This cloud-based approach enables the broad availability of quantum-computing-as-a-service (QCaaS). The company derives its revenue from its quantum-computing-as-a-service arrangements, consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on company's quantum computing systems, and contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing systems together with related services.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding IonQ, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of IonQ Trading volume stands at 17,609,502, with IONQ's price up by 3.39%, positioned at $15.24. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 13 days. What Analysts Are Saying About IonQ

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $13.0.

