Check Out What Whales Are Doing With INTU

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with INTU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Intuit.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 69% bullish and 15%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $301,640, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $226,850.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $500.0 to $690.0 for Intuit during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Intuit's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Intuit's whale trades within a strike price range from $500.0 to $690.0 in the last 30 days.

Intuit 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $18.0 $17.8 $18.0 $660.00 $59.4K 255 59 INTU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $7.0 $6.8 $6.9 $500.00 $55.2K 12 350 INTU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.0 $500.00 $52.5K 12 270 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.5 $500.00 $49.4K 12 539 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $94.4 $92.8 $94.4 $600.00 $47.2K 17 5

About Intuit

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of US market share for small-business accounting and do-it-yourself tax-filing software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Intuit Trading volume stands at 1,041,770, with INTU's price up by 3.49%, positioned at $655.19. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intuit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $739.6.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Intuit, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

