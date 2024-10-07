Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ICE

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ICE often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Intercontinental Exchange. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 25% bullish and 62% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $47,530, and 7 calls, totaling $781,594.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $180.0 for Intercontinental Exchange during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intercontinental Exchange stands at 757.86, with a total volume reaching 2,252.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intercontinental Exchange, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $180.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intercontinental Exchange Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ICE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.1 $160.00 $335.1K 3.5K 510 ICE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $180.00 $164.8K 153 329 ICE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.4 $3.2 $3.4 $170.00 $113.2K 268 361 ICE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.9 $5.6 $5.7 $165.00 $53.5K 721 0 ICE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $4.4 $4.1 $4.4 $145.00 $47.5K 140 803

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange is a vertically integrated operator of financial exchanges and provides ancillary data products. Though the company is probably best known for its ownership of the New York Stock Exchange, which it acquired in 2013, ICE operates a large derivatives exchange, too. The company's largest commodity futures product is the ICE Brent crude futures contract. In addition to the exchanges business, which is about 54% of net revenue, Intercontinental Exchange has used a series of acquisitions to create its mortgage technology business (22% of net revenue) and fixed-income and data services segment (24% of net revenue).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Intercontinental Exchange, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Intercontinental Exchange With a trading volume of 1,347,869, the price of ICE is down by -1.97%, reaching $159.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $187.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Intercontinental Exchange with a target price of $175. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $200. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for Intercontinental Exchange, targeting a price of $185. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Intercontinental Exchange, which currently sits at a price target of $179.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intercontinental Exchange with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

