Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUM

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Humana (NYSE:HUM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HUM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 16 extraordinary options activities for Humana. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 75% leaning bullish and 18% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $579,028, and 2 are calls, amounting to $283,180.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $230.0 to $320.0 for Humana over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Humana's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Humana's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $230.0 to $320.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Humana Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/28/25 $7.9 $6.6 $7.9 $260.00 $197.5K 69 250 HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $48.9 $47.6 $47.6 $250.00 $85.6K 448 18 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $6.9 $6.4 $6.8 $257.50 $83.6K 86 125 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $22.8 $22.5 $22.5 $250.00 $49.5K 131 22 HUM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $26.0 $22.5 $22.7 $250.00 $45.4K 131 179

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Humana, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Humana Trading volume stands at 334,823, with HUM's price down by -1.33%, positioned at $256.57. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 69 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Humana

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $277.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

