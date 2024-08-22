Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 50% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $283,585, and 2 were calls, valued at $221,900.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $335.0 and $365.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $335.0 to $365.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $20.0 $19.3 $19.3 $360.00 $193.0K 127 103 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $3.6 $3.5 $3.5 $335.00 $77.7K 127 226 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $4.8 $4.7 $4.7 $350.00 $72.8K 267 155 HUM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/06/24 $7.6 $6.8 $7.6 $352.50 $40.2K 0 53 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $5.1 $5.0 $5.0 $350.00 $34.0K 267 223

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Where Is Humana Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 473,307, the price of HUM is down by -1.95%, reaching $351.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 69 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Humana

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $389.4.

An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Humana, which currently sits at a price target of $396. An analyst from TD Cowen persists with their Buy rating on Humana, maintaining a target price of $407. In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $395. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on Humana with a target price of $400. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Deutsche Bank continues to hold a Hold rating for Humana, targeting a price of $349.

