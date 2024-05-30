Check Out What Whales Are Doing With HUM

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Humana. Our analysis of options history for Humana (NYSE:HUM) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $74,920, and 6 were calls, valued at $257,330.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $365.0 for Humana, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Humana's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Humana's whale activity within a strike price range from $310.0 to $365.0 in the last 30 days.

Humana 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $10.0 $9.9 $9.9 $360.00 $56.4K 141 80 HUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/31/24 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $345.00 $54.0K 224 206 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $4.6 $4.1 $4.39 $365.00 $43.9K 411 33 HUM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $26.3 $25.9 $25.9 $350.00 $41.4K 58 58 HUM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/21/24 $7.6 $7.6 $7.6 $355.00 $39.5K 345 114

About Humana

Humana is one of the largest private health insurers in the us with a focus on administering Medicare Advantage plans. The firm has built a niche specializing in government-sponsored programs, with nearly all its medical membership stemming from individual and group Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and the military's Tricare program. The firm is also a leader in stand-alone prescription drug plans for seniors enrolled in traditional fee-for-service Medicare. Beyond medical insurance, the company provides other healthcare services, including primary-care services, at-home services, and pharmacy benefit management.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Humana, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Humana Currently trading with a volume of 725,307, the HUM's price is up by 1.52%, now at $350.55. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Humana

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $375.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B of A Securities continues to hold a Neutral rating for Humana, targeting a price of $376. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Baird lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $374.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Humana with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.